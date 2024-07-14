Mongolia: Inauguration of the Breeders' Festival in Khui Doloon Khudag

13 July 2024_ Today the traditional Breeders' Festival will be held in Khui Doloon Khudag, an event that attracts breeders and young jockeys from all over Mongolia. Last year, 114 thoroughbred horses were registered for competition, with 108 taking part in the race. The winner was Chuluundavaa Tamir's horse number 772, ridden by 12-year-old Batbayar Khongor. This year, Mongolian University of Arts and Culture (SUIS) organizes the event with the participation of more than 200 people, including artists, teachers and students. This was reported by the news site news.mn. The festival is an important celebration of Mongolian culture and traditions.