Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Inauguration of the Breeders' Festival in Khui Doloon Khudag

13 July 2024_ Today the traditional Breeders' Festival will be held in Khui Doloon Khudag, an event that attracts breeders and young jockeys from all...

Mongolia: Inauguration of the Breeders' Festival in Khui Doloon Khudag
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

13 July 2024_ Today the traditional Breeders' Festival will be held in Khui Doloon Khudag, an event that attracts breeders and young jockeys from all over Mongolia. Last year, 114 thoroughbred horses were registered for competition, with 108 taking part in the race. The winner was Chuluundavaa Tamir's horse number 772, ridden by 12-year-old Batbayar Khongor. This year, Mongolian University of Arts and Culture (SUIS) organizes the event with the participation of more than 200 people, including artists, teachers and students. This was reported by the news site news.mn. The festival is an important celebration of Mongolian culture and traditions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
an event that traditional Breeders' Festival event Inauguration of the Breeders' Festival
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza