Mongolia: Increase in accidents during the summer months

Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ During the summer months, in Mongolia, there is a significant increase in accidents and injuries, resulting in an overload of hospitals. In the first six months of 2024, the GSSÜT emergency department treated 87,596 people, of which 56.9% were men and 43.1% women, with 42% of patients aged between 0 and 18 years. The main causes of injury include car accidents, falls, injuries from inanimate objects and animal bites. Dr. B. Naranhuu from GSSÜT highlighted the importance of increased supervision of children and preventive measures during outdoor activities. news.mn reports it. It is also recommended to avoid alcohol abuse and pay attention to road safety when traveling.

