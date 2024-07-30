Mongolia: Increase in fatalities in rivers during summer holidays

30 July 2024_ In Mongolia, 25 river-related fatalities have been recorded since the beginning of the year, with 14 adults and 6 children losing their lives. Most of these events occurred on weekends, when the number of people approaching the Tula, Terelj and Kherlen rivers increases significantly. Authorities warn to pay special attention to children, people with disabilities and the elderly, and to avoid the use of alcohol and dangerous equipment such as canoes and float rings. Furthermore, due to recent rains, the water level in the rivers has increased, increasing the risk of landslides along the banks. The news is reported by mnb.mn. Local authorities recommend taking safety measures to prevent further tragedies during summer recreational activities.