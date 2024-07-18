Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: Increase in forest fires in 11 provinces

18 July 2024_ In Mongolia, as of 17 July 2024, 90 forest fires were recorded in 36 districts of 11 provinces, including Bulgan, Darkhan-Uul, Dornod,...

Mongolia: Increase in forest fires in 11 provinces
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ In Mongolia, as of 17 July 2024, 90 forest fires were recorded in 36 districts of 11 provinces, including Bulgan, Darkhan-Uul, Dornod, Sukhbaatar, Selenge, Khovd, Khuvsgul, Khentii, Arkhangai, Uvs and Tuv. The fires have affected over 600,000 hectares of land. Compared to the same period last year, fire reports increased by 19.3%. The northern areas of Uvs and Zavkhan provinces, as well as parts of Khuvsgul, Selenge, Bulgan and Arkhangai, are particularly at risk due to drought. Mnb.mn reports it. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) urged citizens to take extra care when engaging in outdoor activities to prevent further fires.

