Mongolia: Increase in road accidents related to the use of electric scooters

Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ In the past three years, Mongolia has recorded 515 traffic accidents involving e-scooters, with a significant increase in 2024. In the first seven months of this year alone, 241 accidents occurred, 95% of which were in the capital Ulaanbaatar, resulting in 121 injuries. Local authorities are considering regulating the use of e-scooters, making them equivalent to motorcycles, to improve road safety. The deputy mayor of Ulaanbaatar has stressed the importance of creating safe spaces for young users of these vehicles. The news is reported by unuudur.mn. Ulaanbaatar is the capital of Mongolia and has seen an increase in the use of electric vehicles among young people, raising concerns about road safety.

