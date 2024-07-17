Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Increase in water accidents during the holidays

16 July 2024_ In 2024, in Mongolia, 79 aquatic accidents were recorded in 8 districts of the capital and 34 municipalities of 16 provinces, with a...

Mongolia: Increase in water accidents during the holidays
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ In 2024, in Mongolia, 79 aquatic accidents were recorded in 8 districts of the capital and 34 municipalities of 16 provinces, with a death toll of 65. During the holidays from 10 to 15 July, 24 people, including 2 children, lost their lives in 19 water accidents. Search operations for two people involved in water accidents are still ongoing. Over the past 5 years, an average of 17 people per year have died during the holidays due to water accidents. Mnb.mn reports it. Mongolian authorities recommend avoiding swimming in unfamiliar waters, not crossing rivers by unsafe means and not leaving children unattended near water.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
water Mongolia water accidents Mongolian authorities recommend
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza