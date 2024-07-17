Mongolia: Increase in water accidents during the holidays

16 July 2024_ In 2024, in Mongolia, 79 aquatic accidents were recorded in 8 districts of the capital and 34 municipalities of 16 provinces, with a death toll of 65. During the holidays from 10 to 15 July, 24 people, including 2 children, lost their lives in 19 water accidents. Search operations for two people involved in water accidents are still ongoing. Over the past 5 years, an average of 17 people per year have died during the holidays due to water accidents. Mnb.mn reports it. Mongolian authorities recommend avoiding swimming in unfamiliar waters, not crossing rivers by unsafe means and not leaving children unattended near water.