Mongolia: Increase Women's Representation in 2024 Local Elections

October 25, 2024_ The National Committee for Gender Equality has released preliminary results on gender representation in the 2024 provincial, capital, soum, and district council elections. Women won 24.57 percent of the elected seats, marking an increase of 11.2 percent from the previous year, especially at the provincial and capital levels. However, in the soum and district councils, women's representation decreased slightly to 28.1 percent. These data highlight the challenges and progress in gender equality in Mongolia, as reported by The UB Post. The elections involved a total of 760 mandates at the provincial and capital levels, and 692 at the soum and district levels, reflecting the importance of women's political participation in the country.