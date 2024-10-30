Mongolia: Innovative Surgery to Remove Malignant Tumor

October 30, 2024_ A team from the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the National Trauma and Orthopedic Research Center (NTORC) in Mongolia has successfully performed a complex surgery to remove a malignant tumor from a femur. The operation included the implantation of an artificial prosthesis, known as a 'megaprosthesis', which allowed the patient to keep his limb and restore function without the need for amputation. The surgery represents a major breakthrough in orthopedic surgery in the country, thanks in part to collaboration with South Korean medical experts. The news was reported by The UB Post. The NTORC is a specialized research and treatment center for orthopedic trauma and pathologies, which is essential to public health in Mongolia.