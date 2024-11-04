Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Mongolia: International Conference on the 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations with Japan

November 4, 2024_ To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Mongolia, an international...

Mongolia: International Conference on the 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations with Japan
04 novembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
November 4, 2024_ To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Mongolia, an international conference organized by the International Association of Fruit and Berries and the Mongolian Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry will be held. The event aims to strengthen ties between the two countries by promoting cooperation in the agricultural and food sectors. The conference is an important opportunity to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the fruit and berry trade. The news was reported by The UB Post. Mongolia, located between Russia and China, has a history of significant diplomatic relations with Japan, dating back to 1954.

