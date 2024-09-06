Mongolia: International meeting for security forces leaders

06 September 2024_ An international meeting of leaders of the armed forces and police forces was held in Mongolia, chaired by President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. The event was attended by more than 1,000 representatives, including 111 members of the armed forces engaged in peacekeeping missions in South Sudan. During the meeting, the President stressed the importance of the role of leaders in ensuring the security of the country and called for improving the living and working conditions for military personnel. The source of this news is mnb.mn. The President also awarded the best leaders and announced that 2023 was declared the year of leadership of members of the security forces.