Mongolia: International observers monitor 2024 elections

June 28, 2024_ A total of 259 observers from 40 countries and 21 organizations are monitoring the 2024 regular elections of the State Great Hural of Mongolia. Most of the observers, 191, come from member countries of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights deployed an election observation mission composed of experts and long-term observers. The day after the elections, the ODIHR will release a statement with preliminary findings and conclusions, while a final report will be published approximately two months after the conclusion of the electoral process. Montsame.mn reports it. The other 68 observers come from non-OSCE countries, international organizations and diplomatic missions in Mongolia.