Mongolia: International peace exercise 'Khaan Quest-2024' begins in Ulaanbaatar

July 29, 2024_ The international peace exercise 'Khaan Quest-2024' began in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from July 27 and will end on August 9. This event, held for the twentieth time, involves the Mongolian Armed Forces and the United States Indo-Pacific Command, with participation from several nations including India, Japan and Vietnam. The main objective of the exercise is to enhance peacekeeping capabilities and military cooperation between participating countries, through a series of practical exercises and joint operations. The source of this news is The UB Post. The event expects the participation of over 600 participants and observers from 23 countries, helping to strengthen interoperability and trust between the armed forces involved.