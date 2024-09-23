Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Introduction of e-Visas to Promote Tourism

23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 23, 2024_ Mongolia has launched an e-visa system for four categories, including tourism and business, starting in 2021. Foreigners can now apply for visas digitally, with the option for invited parties to manage applications through an online portal. Advance payment of the visa fee is required, and notifications of approval or rejection will be sent via email. This initiative, supported by the Asian Development Bank, aims to streamline the application process and improve the travel experience for visitors. The UB Post reported. The implementation of this system is a significant step for Mongolia in strengthening tourism and international relations.

