Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Introduction of English in schools from third grade

November 4, 2024_ Mongolia's Ministry of Education has confirmed that English will be introduced as a subject starting in the third grade, despite...

Mongolia: Introduction of English in schools from third grade
04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 4, 2024_ Mongolia's Ministry of Education has confirmed that English will be introduced as a subject starting in the third grade, despite controversy over a clause in the education bill. The decision was made in response to concerns expressed on social media about the importance of the English language in the education system. The ministry is also working with international and local organizations to adapt Pearson's English language program for the Mongolian context. Preparations for the program's implementation are already underway, including pilot testing, as public debate about language education continues. The UB Post reports. This initiative is part of a broader package of education reforms aimed at improving the quality of education in Mongolia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
education the education system education bill software
Vedi anche
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza