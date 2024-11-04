Mongolia: Introduction of English in schools from third grade

November 4, 2024_ Mongolia's Ministry of Education has confirmed that English will be introduced as a subject starting in the third grade, despite controversy over a clause in the education bill. The decision was made in response to concerns expressed on social media about the importance of the English language in the education system. The ministry is also working with international and local organizations to adapt Pearson's English language program for the Mongolian context. Preparations for the program's implementation are already underway, including pilot testing, as public debate about language education continues. The UB Post reports. This initiative is part of a broader package of education reforms aimed at improving the quality of education in Mongolia.