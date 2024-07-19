Mongolia: Italian President Mattarella sends best wishes for the Mongolian national day

19 July 2024_ The President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, sent a message of greetings to the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, on the occasion of the Mongolian national holiday. Mattarella expressed his best wishes on behalf of the Italian people, underlining the solid bonds of friendship and the shared values of democracy and human rights between Rome and Ulaanbaatar. He also expressed confidence in the further development of bilateral relations and cooperation between the European Union and Mongolia. The greeting message also included wishes for health and prosperity for the Mongolian people. The news was reported by the website mnb.mn. This gesture further strengthens diplomatic relations between Italy and Mongolia, highlighting the importance of international relations.