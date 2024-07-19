Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Italian President Mattarella sends best wishes for the Mongolian national day

19 July 2024_ The President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, sent a message of greetings to the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin...

Mongolia: Italian President Mattarella sends best wishes for the Mongolian national day
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

19 July 2024_ The President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, sent a message of greetings to the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, on the occasion of the Mongolian national holiday. Mattarella expressed his best wishes on behalf of the Italian people, underlining the solid bonds of friendship and the shared values of democracy and human rights between Rome and Ulaanbaatar. He also expressed confidence in the further development of bilateral relations and cooperation between the European Union and Mongolia. The greeting message also included wishes for health and prosperity for the Mongolian people. The news was reported by the website mnb.mn. This gesture further strengthens diplomatic relations between Italy and Mongolia, highlighting the importance of international relations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
diplomatic relations between Italy sent a message Mongolia sent
Vedi anche
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza