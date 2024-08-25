Mongolia: Japan Culture and Tourism Days 2024 Launched

August 25, 2024_ The "Japanese Culture and Tourism Days 2024" opened today in Ulaanbaatar, an event organized by the local government in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy and the company "Lets Travel". The initiative, now in its twelfth year, offers participants the opportunity to explore Japanese language, culture and traditions, with a special focus on traditional arts. During the event, the Japanese musical group "Ethosetora" will perform and a singing competition dedicated to Japanese music will be held. As reported by mnb.mn, the event aims to strengthen cultural ties between Mongolia and Japan, promoting mutual understanding between peoples. In addition, an educational fair is planned for young people interested in studying at Japanese universities.