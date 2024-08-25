Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Japan Culture and Tourism Days 2024 Launched

August 25, 2024_ The "Japanese Culture and Tourism Days 2024" opened today in Ulaanbaatar, an event organized by the local government in...

Mongolia: Japan Culture and Tourism Days 2024 Launched
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ The "Japanese Culture and Tourism Days 2024" opened today in Ulaanbaatar, an event organized by the local government in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy and the company "Lets Travel". The initiative, now in its twelfth year, offers participants the opportunity to explore Japanese language, culture and traditions, with a special focus on traditional arts. During the event, the Japanese musical group "Ethosetora" will perform and a singing competition dedicated to Japanese music will be held. As reported by mnb.mn, the event aims to strengthen cultural ties between Mongolia and Japan, promoting mutual understanding between peoples. In addition, an educational fair is planned for young people interested in studying at Japanese universities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event Japanese Embassy studying at Japanese Ulan Bator
Vedi anche
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza