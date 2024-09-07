Mongolia: Japan, Mongolia step up cooperation against desertification

September 6, 2024_ Mongolian Minister of Environment and Climate Change S. Odonjuy met with Japanese Ambassador to Mongolia M. Igawahara to discuss intensifying cooperation between the two countries in the fight against desertification. During the meeting, the Ambassador stressed the importance of addressing environmental issues such as climate change, water resources and air pollution. In addition, it was announced that Japan will provide support for the organization of the 17th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP17) to be held in Mongolia in 2026. The two sides agreed to renew and improve the joint credit mechanism established in 2013, which expired last year, to contribute to reforestation and bamboo forest expansion projects in desert areas. The news was reported by unuudur.mn. Mongolia, a country in Central Asia, is particularly vulnerable to desertification due to its arid climate and unsustainable agricultural practices.