Mongolia: Local Election Turnout at 53.1%

October 11, 2024_ Voting for Mongolia's local elections has concluded with a turnout of 53.1%. Voting officially began at 7:00 am and approximately 2,246,164 citizens were registered to cast their votes. However, only 1,119,600 voters participated, with an increase expected in the coming days. Election Commission Chairman P. Narandulger highlighted the high participation of women in this round of elections. This news was reported by unuudur.mn. Local elections in Mongolia are an important opportunity for citizens to influence governance at the provincial and district levels.