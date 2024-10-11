Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Mongolia: Local elections begin with over 17,000 candidates

October 10, 2024_ Local elections officially began today in Mongolia, with voting taking place from 7:00 to 20:00. The Chairman of the Election...

11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
October 10, 2024_ Local elections officially began today in Mongolia, with voting taking place from 7:00 to 20:00. The Chairman of the Election Commission, P. Delgernaran, confirmed that over 20,000 public officials are involved in the electoral process, with special attention to security provided by 10,600 police officers. In total, 17,278 candidates from 10 parties and one coalition are vying for 8,031 seats, with a significant female representation. The source of this information is montsame.mn. The authorities are calling on all citizens to actively participate in the vote, stressing the importance of local democracy.

