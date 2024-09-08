Mongolia: Local elections scheduled for October 11, 2024

08 September 2024_ The elections for the Ulaanbaatar Citizens' Representative Council will be held on 11 October 2024, with candidates to be selected between 27 August and 3 September. These elections are a crucial moment for citizens, who will have to decide which political party will lead the Mongolian capital for the next four years. The main competition will be between the Mongolian People's Party (MPRP) and the Democratic Party, with 45 candidates in the running. The source of this news is news.mn. Local elections are an important opportunity for citizens to influence the governance of their city, in a political context characterized by tensions between the main parties.