Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Local elections scheduled for October 11, 2024

08 September 2024_ The elections for the Ulaanbaatar Citizens' Representative Council will be held on 11 October 2024, with candidates to be selected...

Mongolia: Local elections scheduled for October 11, 2024
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 September 2024_ The elections for the Ulaanbaatar Citizens' Representative Council will be held on 11 October 2024, with candidates to be selected between 27 August and 3 September. These elections are a crucial moment for citizens, who will have to decide which political party will lead the Mongolian capital for the next four years. The main competition will be between the Mongolian People's Party (MPRP) and the Democratic Party, with 45 candidates in the running. The source of this news is news.mn. Local elections are an important opportunity for citizens to influence the governance of their city, in a political context characterized by tensions between the main parties.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
main parties which political party will lead be
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza