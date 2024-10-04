04 October 2024_ Local elections in Mongolia are currently underway, but irregularities and confusion in the electoral process have already emerged. Some members of Parliament are using questionable methods, such as voter transfers, to influence the results. Despite legal measures banning voter movement, there are reports of fraudulent registrations and disinformation campaigns. The source of this information is unuudur.mn. The elections, which take place every four years, are a crucial moment for local democracy and involve over 17,000 candidates across the country.