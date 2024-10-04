Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Local elections underway amid irregularities and controversies

04 October 2024_ Local elections in Mongolia are currently underway, but irregularities and confusion in the electoral process have already emerged....

Mongolia: Local elections underway amid irregularities and controversies
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 October 2024_ Local elections in Mongolia are currently underway, but irregularities and confusion in the electoral process have already emerged. Some members of Parliament are using questionable methods, such as voter transfers, to influence the results. Despite legal measures banning voter movement, there are reports of fraudulent registrations and disinformation campaigns. The source of this information is unuudur.mn. The elections, which take place every four years, are a crucial moment for local democracy and involve over 17,000 candidates across the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
are reports reports reporters such as voter transfers
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza