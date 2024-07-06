Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Mongolia: L.Oyun-Erdene confirmed as Prime Minister and Naadam tickets sold out

6 July 2024_ L.Oyun-Erdene was confirmed as Prime Minister of Mongolia with 100% of the votes of the 103 members of Parliament present. His...

06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
6 July 2024_ L.Oyun-Erdene was confirmed as Prime Minister of Mongolia with 100% of the votes of the 103 members of Parliament present. His appointment was made official with a resolution that takes effect immediately. Meanwhile, tickets for Naadam, the Mongolian national holiday, were sold out within an hour, causing overloads in the online sales system. Furthermore, the mayor of Ulaanbaatar, Kh.Nyambaatar, signed a consultancy contract with the South Korean company Dohwa Engineering for the construction of a subway. news.mn reports it. Finally, the President of Mongolia, U.Khurelsukh, participated in the greeting ceremony for the Mongolian athletes who will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

in Evidenza