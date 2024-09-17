Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Hits Arkhangai Province

September 17, 2024_ A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck Mongolia at 04:01 AM Ulaanbaatar time, 27 kilometers west of Chuluut Soum, Arkhangai Province....

Mongolia: Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Hits Arkhangai Province
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 17, 2024_ A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck Mongolia at 04:01 AM Ulaanbaatar time, 27 kilometers west of Chuluut Soum, Arkhangai Province. The epicenter of the quake was located at a latitude of 47.46 and a longitude of 99.88. The earthquake was also felt in other areas, including Khangai Soum and Jargalant Soum, highlighting its magnitude. No significant damage or injuries were reported. The news is reported by gogo.mn. Chuluut Soum is a district of Arkhangai Province, known for its natural beauty and Mongolian nomadic culture.

Tag
Mongolian nomadic culture Mongolia Ulan Bator Chuluut Soum
