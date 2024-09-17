Mongolia: Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Hits Arkhangai Province

September 17, 2024_ A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck Mongolia at 04:01 AM Ulaanbaatar time, 27 kilometers west of Chuluut Soum, Arkhangai Province. The epicenter of the quake was located at a latitude of 47.46 and a longitude of 99.88. The earthquake was also felt in other areas, including Khangai Soum and Jargalant Soum, highlighting its magnitude. No significant damage or injuries were reported. The news is reported by gogo.mn. Chuluut Soum is a district of Arkhangai Province, known for its natural beauty and Mongolian nomadic culture.