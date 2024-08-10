Mongolia: Meeting between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations Development Programme

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
09 August 2024_ Acting State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, Munkhtushig Lkhanaajav, met with the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Mongolia, Matilda Dimovska, on 8 August 2024. During the meeting, the actions to be taken and cooperation between Mongolia and UNDP were discussed, with a focus on promoting human rights and gender equality, as well as combating desertification and climate change. This meeting highlights Mongolia's commitment to working with international organizations to address global challenges. The news is reported by montsame.mn. Mongolia, located between Russia and China, is a developing country that is trying to improve the living conditions of its citizens through international cooperation.

