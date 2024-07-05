Mongolia: Meeting between the presidents of Mongolia and Türkiye to strengthen bilateral relations

July 4, 2024_ The President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, attended the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, Kazakhstan. On the sidelines of the summit, Khurelsukh met with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to discuss bilateral and multilateral relations. Both presidents stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in all economic and social sectors. They also agreed to organize high-level visits and celebrations to mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Montsame.mn reports it. In recent years, trade between Mongolia and Turkey has tripled, and the increase in direct flights has helped strengthen ties between the two peoples.