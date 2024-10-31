Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Mongolia: Meeting between the vice president of the Mongolian Parliament and the Italian deputy Nicola Carè

October 31, 2024_ Today, the Deputy Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament, B. Pürevdorj, met with the Italian MP Nicola Carè, Chairman of the...

31 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 31, 2024_ Today, the Deputy Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament, B. Pürevdorj, met with the Italian MP Nicola Carè, Chairman of the Italy-Mongolia Parliamentary Group. During the meeting, Pürevdorj expressed satisfaction with the appointment of Carè and discussed the importance of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the wool sector, where Mongolian exports to Italy have increased from 40 to 1200 tons. Carè highlighted the opportunities for cooperation in various sectors, including industry and defense, highlighting Italy's interest in supporting Mongolia's industrial development. The news was reported by 24tsag.mn. The meeting was also attended by the Italian Ambassador to Mongolia, Giovanna Piccareta, who stressed the importance of bilateral relations.

in Evidenza