Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Mongolia: Meeting to improve health services in Ulaanbaatar

August 27, 2024_ Deputy Mayor of Ulaanbaatar L. Khosbayar met with the head of the capital's Department of Health P. Erkhembulgan to discuss...

Mongolia: Meeting to improve health services in Ulaanbaatar
28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ Deputy Mayor of Ulaanbaatar L. Khosbayar met with the head of the capital's Department of Health P. Erkhembulgan to discuss improving health services. During the meeting, issues such as equitable access to care, the well-being of health professionals, and strengthening intersectoral coordination were discussed. The 'Dental and Facial Center of the Capital', located in Bayanzurkh district, has 72 employees and four departments, and Khosbayar stressed the importance of developing a plan for preventive dental health examinations. The news is reported by gogo.mn. The Deputy Mayor emphasized that dental health is essential to overall well-being and that health services will continue to improve in the future.

Deputy Mayor of Ulaanbaatar L. Khosbayar met capital's Department of Health P. Erkhembulgan meeting to improve health services
in Evidenza