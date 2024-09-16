Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Migrant workers face exploitative conditions and vulnerability

September 16, 2024_ Migrant workers in Mongolia, like Nayeon Kim and Chang Bang Zang, live in precarious conditions, with dirty and unsanitary...

Mongolia: Migrant workers face exploitative conditions and vulnerability
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 16, 2024_ Migrant workers in Mongolia, like Nayeon Kim and Chang Bang Zang, live in precarious conditions, with dirty and unsanitary working environments. Despite their desire to return to Vietnam, the cost of travel and visas is prohibitive, exceeding MNT 2 million. These workers, often without official registration, are particularly exposed to exploitation and abuse, with high risks of human rights violations. The situation is exacerbated by the lack of legal protections and economic vulnerability. The news is reported by The UB Post. Working conditions in Mongolia, especially in sectors such as agriculture and construction, require urgent attention to ensure the rights of migrant workers.

