Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
12:51
Mongolia: Minimum Wage Increase by 20% Starting April 2025

08 October 2024_ The National Committee for Labor and Social Partnership of Mongolia has decided to increase the minimum wage by 20% to MNT 792,000...

Mongolia: Minimum Wage Increase by 20% Starting April 2025
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 October 2024_ The National Committee for Labor and Social Partnership of Mongolia has decided to increase the minimum wage by 20% to MNT 792,000 starting from April 1, 2025. Currently, the minimum wage is set at MNT 660,000, which is considered insufficient to cover basic living expenses for one person. During the meeting, participants also proposed a further increase to MNT 1 million starting from 2026. The news was reported by gogo.mn. This increase in the minimum wage is part of a broader initiative to improve the economic conditions of workers in Mongolia, a country known for its developing economy and challenges related to the cost of living.

