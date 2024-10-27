Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
13:05
Mongolia: Mining Innovations to Reduce Processing Costs

October 26, 2024_ In Mongolia, the mining sector, which dominates the economy, faces challenges related to the high cost of processing mineral...

Mongolia: Mining Innovations to Reduce Processing Costs
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 26, 2024_ In Mongolia, the mining sector, which dominates the economy, faces challenges related to the high cost of processing mineral resources. At the international conference "Mineral Processing-2024", the President of the Association of Minerals and Mining Processes, B. Chinzorig, emphasized the importance of introducing new technologies to optimize processes and reduce production costs. It is estimated that the implementation of these innovations can reduce processing costs from 50-70% to 5-10%, thereby increasing profits and stabilizing export revenues. The conference was attended by more than 300 international experts, highlighting the importance of research and development in the mining sector. Mongolia, rich in mineral resources, is trying to improve its competitiveness in the global market through the adoption of advanced technologies.

