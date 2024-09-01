Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Minister of Education and German Ambassador meet for joint educational projects

September 01, 2024_ Mongolian Minister of Education P. Naranbayar met with the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany...

Mongolia: Minister of Education and German Ambassador meet for joint educational projects
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 01, 2024_ Mongolian Minister of Education P. Naranbayar met with the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Hanna Becker to discuss ongoing educational projects. During the meeting, the project of expanding the Campus of the Mongolian-German University of Natural Resources and Technology, aimed at improving the learning environment for students, was highlighted. In addition, a request was expressed to reduce the number of subjects required for admission to German universities from five to three for Mongolian students. The news is reported by mnb.mn. This meeting marks an important step in educational cooperation between Mongolia and Germany, with the aim of facilitating Mongolian students' access to German academic institutions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Germania Mongolia meeting marks an important step
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza