Mongolia: Minister of Education and German Ambassador meet for joint educational projects

September 01, 2024_ Mongolian Minister of Education P. Naranbayar met with the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Hanna Becker to discuss ongoing educational projects. During the meeting, the project of expanding the Campus of the Mongolian-German University of Natural Resources and Technology, aimed at improving the learning environment for students, was highlighted. In addition, a request was expressed to reduce the number of subjects required for admission to German universities from five to three for Mongolian students. The news is reported by mnb.mn. This meeting marks an important step in educational cooperation between Mongolia and Germany, with the aim of facilitating Mongolian students' access to German academic institutions.