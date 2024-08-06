Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Mongolia: Ministry of Education launches new initiatives for pre-school and school education

05 August 2024_ The Ministry of Education of Mongolia held an urgent meeting to discuss recent initiatives and tasks assigned to educational...

Mongolia: Ministry of Education launches new initiatives for pre-school and school education
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 August 2024_ The Ministry of Education of Mongolia held an urgent meeting to discuss recent initiatives and tasks assigned to educational institutions. Among the new features, electronic registration for nursery schools has been launched through the E-Mongolia system, with an expected 142,150 children to participate in such programs in the capital. Furthermore, it is planned to implement an English language teaching program in primary schools, particularly for the third and fourth grades. Education Minister P.Naranbayar also announced the appointment of Gantulga Donorov as his advisor during the meeting, as reported by mnb.mn. These measures aim to improve access to and quality of education in Mongolia, a country known for its vast territory and nomadic culture.

