Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Mongolia: Mongolia Economic Forum kicks off on 8 July

Mongolia: Mongolia Economic Forum kicks off on 8 July
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 2, 2024_ The Mongolia Economic Forum will begin on Monday, July 8, 2024 in Ulaanbaatar, with the participation of 2000 guests. Participants will include 300 state and government officials, 500 international guests, 100 representatives of international organizations and embassies, 500 private sector representatives, 100 scholars and 500 students. The Forum will be held in the Grand Hall of the State House and the Chinggis Khaan National Museum. The first day will be dedicated to the discussion of the "Regional Development Policy" and will be followed by sub-meetings on rural development, regional fiscal policy and transport infrastructure. Montsame.mn reports it. The preparatory meeting saw the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Development of Mongolia and various professional and non-governmental associations.

