Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Mongolia: Mongolian and French parliamentarians meet to strengthen bilateral ties

08 September 2024_ On 6 September 2024, B.Purevdorj, Deputy Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament, met with Philippe Mouiller, Member of the French...

Mongolia: Mongolian and French parliamentarians meet to strengthen bilateral ties
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 September 2024_ On 6 September 2024, B.Purevdorj, Deputy Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament, met with Philippe Mouiller, Member of the French Senate, to discuss strengthening relations between Mongolia and France. During the meeting, Purevdorj highlighted the success of the recent parliamentary elections in Mongolia, which resulted in the formation of a 126-member parliament with 25% female representation. Both sides expressed enthusiasm for the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025 and discussed opportunities for economic cooperation and investment. This news is reported by gogo.mn. The meeting was attended by several members of the Mongolian Parliament and the Franco-Mongolian Friendship Group, emphasizing the importance of interparliamentary relations in promoting mutual trust.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This news discuss strengthening relations between Mongolia Purevdorj highlighted Mongolia
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza