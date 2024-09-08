Mongolia: Mongolian and French parliamentarians meet to strengthen bilateral ties

08 September 2024_ On 6 September 2024, B.Purevdorj, Deputy Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament, met with Philippe Mouiller, Member of the French Senate, to discuss strengthening relations between Mongolia and France. During the meeting, Purevdorj highlighted the success of the recent parliamentary elections in Mongolia, which resulted in the formation of a 126-member parliament with 25% female representation. Both sides expressed enthusiasm for the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025 and discussed opportunities for economic cooperation and investment. This news is reported by gogo.mn. The meeting was attended by several members of the Mongolian Parliament and the Franco-Mongolian Friendship Group, emphasizing the importance of interparliamentary relations in promoting mutual trust.