Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Mongolian General Situation Report Presented with Focus on Gender Equality

September 27, 2024_ The 'General Situation Assessment in Mongolia' was launched on September 24, a collaboration between the Parliament, governmental...

27 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 27, 2024_ The 'General Situation Assessment in Mongolia' was launched on September 24, a collaboration between the Parliament, governmental and non-governmental organizations, and international bodies. The event was opened by Ch. Bolormaa, Advisor to the Mongolian Prime Minister, and Marc Warwick, World Bank Country Director for Mongolia, China and South Korea. The report highlighted progress in female labor market participation, but also exposed serious gender disparities, including domestic violence and higher education in STEM fields. The source of this news is The UB Post. The report highlights the importance of targeted policies to address these issues and improve the well-being of women and girls in Mongolia.

