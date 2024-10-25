Mongolia: Mongolian Government and Italian Ambassador Meet to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

October 25, 2024_ Secretary of the Ministry of Transport of Mongolia S. Batbold met with the Italian Ambassador to Mongolia Giovanna Piccarreta and Leonardo Vice President Angelo Cecchini to discuss cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, gratitude was expressed for the support in expanding bilateral relations and a long-awaited agreement between the governments from 2022 was discussed. It is expected that 2025 will mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Italy, with the signing of an agreement on air transport. Leonardo, a leading Italian company in the defense and aerospace sector, presented its advanced technologies, highlighting the importance of cooperation in the aviation sector. The news was reported by mnb.mn. The meeting represents a significant step towards strengthening ties between Mongolia and Italy, with opportunities for technological and cultural exchange.