Mongolia: Mongolian Pianists Receive Awards at Competition in Italy

09 October 2024_ The Mongolian government has decided to award monetary prizes to the participants of the Bartok-Kabalevsky-Prokofiev piano competition, held in Italy from 7 to 11 July 2024. Teachers and students of the Mongolian Classical Music Conservatory, including B. Ariunaa, S. Alimaa, L. Bayarmaa and student N. Bodzavyaa, took second place in the professional category. In addition, N. Bodzavyaa received a prize of 24 million tugriks for his second place in the soloist category. The news was reported by montsame.mn, highlighting the success of Mongolian talents in an international context. This recognition underlines the importance of musical education in Mongolia and the growing cultural ties with Italy.