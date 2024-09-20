Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: Mongolian Students Win AI Olympiad

Mongolia: Mongolian Students Win AI Olympiad
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
September 19, 2024_ Mongolian students achieved remarkable results at the recent International AI Olympiad, receiving medals in several competitions. In particular, one team won a silver medal at the inaugural AI Olympiad held in Bulgaria, while two other students won a gold and a bronze medal in Saudi Arabia. Members of the Mongolian Parliament met with the participants to congratulate them and emphasize the importance of AI for the future of the country. The news was reported by montsame.mn. This meeting also highlighted the need to further develop AI research in Mongolia and train internationally competitive professionals.

