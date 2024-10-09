Mongolia: Mongolian Students Win Medals at International Hippo English Olympiad

October 09, 2024_ Three Mongolian students won medals at the International Hippo English Olympiad held in Assisi, Italy, late last month. The students won one silver and two bronze medals, with 830 students from 67 countries participating. O.Uyghjoo from Orchlon International School won the silver medal in the 'Hippo 3S' category, while J.Silen, also from Orchlon International School, won a bronze in the 'Hippo 5L' category. N.Amin-Erdene from Hobby School in Ulaanbaatar took home a bronze in the 'Hippo 5Z' category. The news was reported by The UB Post. The Hippo Olympiad is a major English language competition that promotes learning and competition among students from different countries.