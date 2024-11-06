Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Mongolia: MPs call for 2025 state budget cut

November 6, 2024_ A group of Mongolian parliament members, including J. Bayarmaa, G. Temulen, D. Erdenebat and B. Undral, held a press conference to...

06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 6, 2024_ A group of Mongolian parliament members, including J. Bayarmaa, G. Temulen, D. Erdenebat and B. Undral, held a press conference to urge Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene to reduce the planned expenditure in the 2025 state budget. The MPs say the proposed expenditure deviates significantly from previous commitments to fiscal responsibility. D. Enkhjargal stressed the importance of reviewing the promises made by the coalition government, formed by the Mongolian People's Party, the HUN Party and the Democratic Party, four months before the parliamentary elections. The coalition had promised to reduce state intervention in the economy and reform the tax and social insurance systems. The news is reported by The UB Post. The MPs' demand reflects concerns about the country's economic management and the need to fulfill commitments made to voters.

