Mongolia: Naadam celebrations, symbol of unity and independence

11 July 2024_ In Mongolia, the celebrations of Naadam, the great national holiday, are ready to begin with great solemnity. This event represents a triple tribute to nature, history and the unity of the Mongolian people. Naadam also celebrates important historical anniversaries, including 2233 years since the founding of the first Mongolian state and 818 years since the creation of the Great Mongolian Empire. The President of Mongolia has issued decrees to honor the memory of Genghis Khan and promote national culture, such as the restoration of the historic capital Karakorum. Unuudur.mn reports it. The celebrations also include the publication of historical works and the promotion of national symbols such as the Morin Khuur, a traditional musical instrument.