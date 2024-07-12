Mongolia: Naadam Festival Celebrations with the Great Nine White Flags

July 11, 2024_ On the occasion of the 2233rd anniversary of the founding of the Mongolian State, the Great Nine White Flags were brought to the Central Mongolia Stadium from the State Palace. This event also marks the 818th anniversary of the Great Mongolian Empire, the 113th anniversary of the Restoration of National Freedom and Independence, and the 103rd anniversary of the Mongolian People's Revolution. The Great Nine White Flags, a symbol of veneration of the Mongolian state, are made of white horsehair from all 21 provinces (aimags) of Mongolia. The tradition of displaying these flags during the opening of the Naadam Festival is enshrined in a decree of the President of Mongolia. Montsame.mn reports it. The Naadam Festival is one of the most important celebrations in Mongolia, characterized by wrestling, archery and horse racing competitions.