October 14, 2024_ The international organization 'Times Higher Education' has released its global rankings for 2024, including the National University of Mongolia (NUM) among the 1,501 institutions evaluated. NUM achieved a position of 2,000, a significant achievement that highlights the progress made in the educational field. The rankings examined a total of 2,000 universities from 104 countries, highlighting the importance of quality education globally. This recognition represents a step forward for higher education in Mongolia, as reported by The UB Post. The National University of Mongolia is the country's leading university, known for its commitment to quality research and education.