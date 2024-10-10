Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Mongolia: National University of Mongolia Enters World University Ranking for First Time

October 10, 2024_ The National University of Mongolia (NUM) has made its debut in the prestigious world university rankings of "The Times Higher...

10 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ The National University of Mongolia (NUM) has made its debut in the prestigious world university rankings of "The Times Higher Education", ranking in the 1501+ category. This achievement marks a significant step for Mongolian higher education, as it is the first time that a university in the country has been included in these global rankings. Rector B. Ochirkhuyag highlighted the university's commitment to meeting international criteria, producing around 200 academic articles annually. J. Ariunbold, from the Ministry of Education, highlighted how this achievement can foster collaboration between Mongolian institutions and international universities. The news was reported by gogo.mn, highlighting the importance of this recognition for the future of education in Mongolia.

Tag
prestigious world university rankings The National University of Mongolia higher education Mongolia
