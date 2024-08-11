Mongolia: New Chief Architect for Ulaanbaatar and Government Updates

August 11, 2024_ Ulaanbaatar Mayor Kh.Nyambaatar has appointed Ch.Tugsdelger as the city’s new chief architect, highlighting his academic and professional background. Tugsdelger, a graduate of Yokohama National University, has extensive experience in urban planning and public transportation. In addition, the Mongolian government has recently discussed the creation of a coalition contract to address traffic issues in the capital. The news was reported by news.mn, highlighting the importance of these appointments for Mongolia’s future urban development. Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, is known for its traffic and urban planning challenges, making these decisions crucial to improving the quality of life of its residents.