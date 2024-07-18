Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
Mongolia: New coalition government formed by Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene

17 July 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene formed a new coalition government ahead of Naadam celebrations, appointing 22...

Mongolia: New coalition government formed by Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
17 July 2024_ Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene formed a new coalition government ahead of Naadam celebrations, appointing 22 ministers without deputy ministers. The government will work with 16 ministries, following the provisions of the Constitution and the Government Law. The President called for overcoming political divisions and working for the national interest, while the Speaker of Parliament highlighted the importance of policies such as the National Resources Fund and the 'Billion Trees' project. Unuudur.mn reports it. The new government includes members of the Mongolian People's Party (MPP), the Democratic Party (DP) and the Mongolian People's Party (HUN), with the aim of promoting balanced and sustainable development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Unuudur.mn reports it Democrazia Proletaria presidente Naadam celebrations
