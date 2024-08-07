Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
Mongolia: New electoral committees formed for local elections

07 August 2024_ New provincial and metropolitan election committees have been established in Mongolia to manage the upcoming local elections. These...

07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ New provincial and metropolitan election committees have been established in Mongolia to manage the upcoming local elections. These committees will be responsible for organizing elections, registering candidates and communicating with the public, collaborating with election committees at soum and district levels. By August 12, the provincial and capital committees will have to establish election committees at the soum and district levels, consisting of a president, a secretary and three to five members. Furthermore, soum and district committees will have to form polling committees by August 27, to ensure efficient administration of elections at the local level. The news is reported by The UB Post. These developments are crucial to ensuring that local elections are held in a regular and transparent manner in Mongolia.

