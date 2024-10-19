Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: New emergency health system to provide assistance in 2 hours

October 18, 2024_ Mongolian Health Minister T. Mönkhsaikhan announced a new emergency medical system that will provide assistance to citizens...

19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ Mongolian Health Minister T. Mönkhsaikhan announced a new emergency medical system that will provide assistance to citizens anywhere in the country within two hours. During the 7th Mongolian Doctors Congress, the minister stressed the importance of a proactive approach to public health and highlighted the results of screening 1.5 million people in recent years. In addition, the government plans to improve the quality of health services and increase the number of doctors in rural areas to address staff shortages. The news was reported by montsame.mn, highlighting the government's commitment to a more accessible and efficient healthcare system in Mongolia. The new system aims to reduce congestion in healthcare facilities and ensure that citizens receive timely assistance, thus contributing to improving the overall health of the population.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
