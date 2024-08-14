Cerca nel sito
 
Mongolia: New Housing Policy for 2024-2028

August 14, 2024_ The Government of Mongolia has unveiled its new housing policy for 2024-2028 at a Cabinet meeting. Minister of Urban Development and...

Mongolia: New Housing Policy for 2024-2028
14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ The Government of Mongolia has unveiled its new housing policy for 2024-2028 at a Cabinet meeting. Minister of Urban Development and Housing J. Batsuuri outlined the guidelines that align with the long-term development plan “Vision 2050.” The policies aim to support the development of local urban centers and improve housing conditions, especially in Ulaanbaatar, where population density is high. In addition, housing supply is expected to increase significantly, with over 37,000 new housing units planned for 2024. The news was reported by mnb.mn. These measures are part of a broader effort to address housing challenges and improve the quality of life of Mongolians.

in Evidenza