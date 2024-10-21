Mongolia: New Initiatives for Cultural Heritage Conservation

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 21, 2024_ The Mongolian government has announced a strategic plan to preserve and enhance the country's cultural heritage, with a focus on historical sites and local traditions. This plan includes significant investments in restoration and outreach activities to promote Mongolian culture among the younger generation. The authorities intend to work with international experts to ensure that conservation practices are cutting-edge and respectful of traditions. The initiative aims to strengthen Mongolia's cultural identity and promote sustainable tourism. The news was reported by The UB Post. Mongolian cultural heritage includes historical monuments, nomadic traditions, and unique artistic practices, which are an important part of the national history and identity.

